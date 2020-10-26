‘The world lost a gem’: Mother of Waxhaw Coast Guard officer killed in Navy crash remembers daughter

News
Posted: / Updated:

Photos: Courtesy of the Garrett family

WAXHAW, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Jennifer Garrett, the mother of Coast Guard Ensign Morgan Garrett of Waxhaw who was killed in a plane crash Friday, shared memories of her daughter in an interview with FOX 46 Charlotte.

Garrett was one of two crew members who died when a Navy training plane out of Florida crashed in an Alabama residential neighborhood.

A Navy spokesman says the two-person crew was on a routine training flight out of Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Florida.

Garrett and Navy Lieutenant Rhiannon Ross from Wixom, Michigan were on board when the T-6B Texan II aircraft crashed into a subdivision in Foley, Alabama.

LATEST HEADLINES FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

FOX 46 Charlotte

Trending Stories

More Viral