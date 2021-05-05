The downside of upscale: Barbershop owner feels space for Black businesses is becoming more limited as Charlotte grows

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Damian Johnson is one of the owners of ‘No Grease’ barbershop. There are six locations in Charlotte including ones in uptown and South Park Mall.

The community rallied behind him and his brother after they almost lost the mall location. A new agreement is underway but it’s one disparity Johnson said happens too often to Black business owners.

“Just being a Black business owner you get added this whole race card and then you have to have a whole other set of skills to deal with on top of being a business owner,” Johnson said. “As Black business owners, you just understand the rules, and goal post is always being moved.”

Years ago, Johnson tried leasing a space on Central Avenue. It’s a predominately white area with a new hip scene. There are a lot of big-name brand stores. Johnson said he was denied leasing space without any explanation. He said he felt that it was because he was Black.

“We later found another location,” Johnson said. “But those things are just coded and just understanding, especially being a Black business owner you can’t even put your finger on it.”

According to recently released census numbers, minorities owned just over 18 percent of businesses in the U.S It’s tougher to find good current Charlotte data. The Chamber of Commerce commissioned a study released in 2021, that showed Black-owned businesses in the greater Charlotte area numbered under six percent.

Dr. Tom Hanchett is a Charlotte historian and said repeating history would cut the diversity of a growing city. Some business disparities started after the historical Brooklyn Neighborhood was torn down in the heart of the Uptown. More than a thousand black families were displaced and more than 200 black-owned businesses were destroyed.

“Urban renewal pushed established black business owners out of Brooklyn out to these suburban corridors and today, 50, 60 years later as rents go up those are once again the folks that are getting squeezed out,” Hanchett said. “The way that the system has worked in the United States is that African American folks are often the people who are climbing that entrepreneurial ladder and this is hard for them.”

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Rodney Faulkner is a commercial real estate broker. He has helped black business owners move into higher-scaled neighborhoods.

“I would say don’t make the assumption that you can’t go into these areas, Faulkner said. “I think you have to make sure that you’re understanding how the game is played.”

He’s working to diversify the market, data shows efforts aren’t moving fast enough. The Charlotte Regional Business Alliance says more than 21,000 businesses are in Charlotte-Mecklenburg County and less than 3100 are minority-owned.

“We want to be where the opportunities are,” Johnson said. “And it shows that if Charlotte is going to be the city they say they want to be if they want to be the new city of the south then they’re going to have to create opportunities for all businesses, black business particularly.”