The ‘Christmas Star’ finally comes together for many to watch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Astronomers and space fans have been anxiously waiting for Monday night for centuries.

Nicknamed the “Christmas Star,” Jupiter and Saturn were right next to each other and visible with the naked eye.

The last time this close of a conjunction occurred between the two largest planets in the solar system, was 1623.

“Back in 1623, Galileo might have been the only one with a telescope looking up,” said Carole Holmberg, the Planetarium Manager at the Museum of York County.

But in 1623, the two planets were so close to the sun that astronomers say the conjunction wasn’t visible.

You have to go back nearly 800 years, to 1226, for the last time you could see the planets this close.

“I have been so looking forward to it,” said Holmberg.

Saturn and Jupiter pass nearby every 20 years or so.

But it’s incredibly rare for them to be this close.

“If you were to take a dime and hold it at arms length you can just barely fit it between them,” said Tony Rice, a Nasa Ambassador.

The nickname of Christmas Star has a biblical meaning.

“There are some people who think the Star of Bethlehem was actually two planets so close together that they look like one,” Holmberg said.

But Rice crunched the numbers and said he doesn’t find any conjunction that would fit the timeline.

The good news is we don’t have to wait another 400 years to see this again.

March of 2080 will be the next time we see Saturn and Jupiter side-by-side.

