The Bulb: Fighting back against food insecurity in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The Bulb is working to end food insecurities throughout Charlotte and surrounding areas.

According to Mecklenburg County, 15 percent of the county population is food insecure and lives in a food desert.

Since 2016, The Bulb has taken to the streets of Charlotte to provide fresh produce to those in need, but the demand is even greater during the pandemic.

“Everyone should have the option to fresh produce,” said Ebonee Bailey, leadership member with The Bulb. “Someone can be food insecure just by where they live. If they’re too far from any means of food, a market, a farmer’s market, a grocery store.”

Bailey has only been working with The Bulb since October and explained her eyes have been opened to the harsh realities of what’s happening in Charlotte and around the country.

“A lot of the people that we work with are lower income and seniors. A lot of seniors that have been impacted and they don’t feel comfortable, they’re high risk; we offer deliver services where they can sign up.”

Each week The Bulb teams up with local and state farmers to donate free produce to the community. Sometimes serving more than 150 boxes a week.

Bailey explained some of the items they give out during the week, “This is all local to North Carolina and South Carolina. This week we have lettuce, apples, turnups, local brussels sprouts, rice, as well as radishes.”

They also give out meat, eggs, and bread sometimes.

Those interested in a box of food or donating to the cause can show up to any of their locations, which are featured on their Facebook page.

