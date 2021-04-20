“Thank God.” Charlotte residents glad to see verdict in Chauvin trial

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – It could have been a different scene in Uptown, that is if the verdict for Derek Chauvin went the other way.

On South Tryon, people are talking about a jury finding Chauvin guilty on all three counts. They’re just not packing the streets of Uptown

The Black Lives Matter mural was painted on the street last summer following the George Floyd protests in Charlotte

Many walking past the mural say it’s a good day and a great step for everyone to be treated equal.

Just after five o’clock on Tuesday, a judge read the verdict in a Minneapolis court room

Count one, guilty, count two, guilty, and count three guilty.

“Justice for George Floyd,” said Kenneth Harrison as he walked down the street. “Thank you, thank God.”

Derek Chauvin was found guilty on the three charges he was facing including second-degree murder and manslaughter.

Some say even when they heard there was a verdict, they were still nervous.

“It was still a sense of anxiety because you didn’t know what it was going to be,” added Harrison.

However, after getting news of the guilty verdict, one woman literally broke down in tears, no more words to anyone around her, but an emotion you could see, and a feeling that looked like a weight had been lifted.

“I was hopeful the jury would get it right and it’s nice to not see a protest,” said Randy Fisher as he walked past the Black Lives Matter mural. “It’s nice to have people come together and not be divided.”

Not on South Tryon this night, in fact, a very different scene from where officers were under attack in May of 2020.

It’s a scene of things looking normal, but people saying this could be the first step to a better future.

“It’s peace,” says Harrison. “It should be done like this and everybody should be on one accord.”

Hope for better days is the call and one person did point out, there are still more officers that need to stand trial.