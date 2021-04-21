Texas Police seize drugs disguised as candy during traffic stop

MCKINNEY, T.X. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Texas police officer made an interesting find during a traffic stop on Tuesday.

The McKinney Police Department posted on Twitter showing photos of what appeared to be candy, but was actually drugs.

The department said one of their officers seized the items that resembled Skittles and Pez candies. The ‘Skittles’ actually contain THC and police say the ‘Pez’ was really ecstasy.

“This is less of a post about a “big drug bust”, and more of a public service to show parents that this stuff is out there,” the police department wrote on Twitter.

They congratulated their officer on a job well done, glad to have these drugs off the streets.