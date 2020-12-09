Tesla’s Elon Musk ditches California for Texas. Here’s what awaits him

In this file photo, Tesla head Elon Musk talks to the press as he arrives to to have a look at the construction site of the new Tesla Gigafactory near Berlin on September 03, 2020 near Gruenheide, Germany. Musk is currently in Germany where he met with vaccine maker CureVac on Tuesday, with which Tesla has a cooperation to build devices for producing RNA vaccines, as well as German Economy Minister Peter Altmaier yesterday. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Move to Texas means he will increase his chances at avoiding 13.3% state income tax on the capital gains he takes

Elon Musk, the inventor, investor and capitalist, has called it quits on California, his home for the past 25 years. He’s gone to Texas.

As reported by FOX Business on Tuesday, “For myself, yes, I have moved to Texas,” Musk told Wall Street Journal editor in chief Matt Murray at a CEO Council Summit. “We’ve got the Starship development here in South Texas where I am right now. We’re hopefully going to do a launch later today. And then we’ve got big factory developments just outside of Austin for Giga Texas as well.”

With Tesla’s soaring stock price, Musk has become America’s (and the world’s), second-richest person.

The move to Texas means that he will increase his chances at avoiding a 13.3% state income tax on the capital gains he takes in the event he sells Tesla stock or receives bonuses — though California’s Franchise Tax Board can be known for their relentless pursuit of income taxes across state lines. Texas has no personal income tax.

