Terrell Owens to give back to Charlotte Boys and Girls Club

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Hall of Fame Football player Terrell Owens always spoke his mind on the field. But, now he’s found a soft spot mentoring young kids.

As a spokesperson for the Boys and Girls Club of America, T-O says he always brings a message of hope to the kids.

“Anytime that I can involve myself and really give back to the kids and lotta guys across the country whether its football basketball or baseball have been willing to devote their time to giving back. I’ve been no different in my philanthropic efforts to give back to the community.”

Owens will be in Charlotte for a fundraising event for the Boys and Girls Club Aug. 2 through 3, The Tom and Sue Fazio Golf Invitational at Quail Hollow Club.

Fellow celebrity athletes are scheduled to attend such as Phil Ford, Dell Curry, Mugsy Bogues, Ivory Latta and Cliff Levingston.