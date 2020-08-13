‘Tent City’, Charlotte homeless camp, being cleared out

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- People living in homeless camps in Charlotte being told they just have a few days to clear out, but many tell FOX 46 they have nowhere else to go.

The area known as ‘Tent City’ is being broken up come Friday evening. Many people have already started packing to leave WB Moore’s property in the inner city, but one man told me he’s frustrated with nowhere to go.

Finding a new home can be an easy task for some, but it’s not so simple for Theodore Price who has been living on the property for the last nine months, but that nine month stay is coming to an end this Friday at 5 p.m.

“We really don’t have nowhere to go but across the street,” Price said.

WB Moore’s management sent FOX 46 a statement saying they’re planning to build a parking lot in the property many have used for sleeping. They say employee and customer obligations come first.

“I’m okay with it because today I went and filled my housing papers out, so I’m alright,” Price said.

Volunteers and workers with Roof Above are assisting law enforcement in getting the homeless away from the property. Roof Above says the problem is affordable housing.

“People don’t realize that these encampments and tent communities have existed and do exist now in our county spread throughout the county. For us it’s an illustration of the real issue and that’s affordable housing,” said Randall Hit, who works with the organization.

It’s a sad reality for those who say they don’t have many choices when it comes to living arrangements.

“Stay in school. You don’t want to be out here. It’s hot and cold. You got addicts and alcoholics everywhere. It’s hard out here,” Price said.

Groups not wishing to be named spent the day helping the homeless move their belongings across the street, off of WB Moore’s property.