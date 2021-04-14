Tennessee woman sentenced to 20 years for sexually abusing 4-year-old child, family dog

CHATTANOOGA, T.N. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A Tennessee woman has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexually abusing her four-year-old son and the family dog.

The Department of Justice says Teela Moore Hendrix, 35, plead guilty to transportation of child pornography and creation of a crush video, which includes depictions of the sexual assault of an animal.

Prosecutors say Hendrix sexually abused her child and the dog and created videos of the abuse, which she shared with someone she met online in a ‘room’ dedicated to sexually abusing animals.

Hendrix was sentenced to 235 months in prison and 10 years of supervised belief. She will also have to register as a sex offender.

“Mrs. Hendricks’ sentence reflects the seriousness of her crimes and the enduring harm caused when offenders record and preserve their abhorrent exploitation of minors in visual media. Thanks to a partnership between the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security Investigations, and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Mrs. Hendricks is now in prison, and her son is now safe,” said Acting United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III.

The investigation was led by the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security and the NC State Bureau of Investigation. The case was part of Project Safe Childhood, a DOJ effort to combat the sexual explotation and abuse of children.