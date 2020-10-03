Temporary outdoor seating extended to bars in Matthews

MATTHEWS, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Bar and taverns who are still struggling to open in Matthews are getting help from town leaders.

In a special meeting Friday night, the board voted unanimously to extend outdoor seating to bars and taverns, that have remained closed since March.

Governor Roy Cooper’s Phase 3 announcement included these two establishments but left them with very strict guidelines.

“He would allow you to open up with a space up to 1,000 square feet with seven customers,” Bobby Klein explained. “Anybody in this industry would tell you seven customers isn’t going to pay the wages of a server, let alone keep the beer cold.”

Klein is the owner of Stumptown Station in Matthews. Since the pandemic, he’s made it his mission to open bars back up. He said according to a recent poll by the North Carolina Bar and Tavern Association, less than five percent of bar and tavern owners have outdoor seating available, including him.

With the Town of Matthews including bars in outdoor seating permits, bars like Stumptown will be available to open. Each qualifying establishment could receive up to four parking spaces.

“They approved to put in some barriers so we can block it off and have some space.”



The Red Brick Partnership will supply businesses with the barriers and provide a safe way to keep patrons protected from oncoming traffic.

At this time, there’s no official date for when these set ups will be complete, but Klein hopes it’s within the next week.

“Me and my partner, we’re the ones fronting this. We’re going to be making the drinks and running them out there because, we can’t afford to pay anyone else, but this will help offset the 6 months of bills piling up.”

Establishments looking to learn more about outside dining permits in Matthews, click here.

