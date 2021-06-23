Televangelist who claimed to have cure for COVID, reaches settlement

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46) – When televangelist Jim Bakker touted a “Silver Solution” back in 2020, he said, “God gave us this product.”

It was presented on a program he hosted and backed up by other guests, and touted as a miracle cure.

Authorities and experts, though, said it was nothing more than a substance that, if taken in the right amounts, could be dangerous and turn skin blue.

Now, Bakker, while not admitting wrongdoing, is having to pay back the money that others gave for the “Silver Solution”.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all because it’s the Jim Bakker I knew from an earlier time,” said Charlotte-based attorney Paul Whitfield.

Whitfield was one of the lawyers behind a massive class-action civil lawsuit against Bakker involving the financial scandals that plagued Bakker’s “Praise The Lord” television ministry and empire in its final years.

Bakker’s program was broadcast from Charlotte in the 70s before moving to Fort Mill.

Whitfield said he followed Bakker like many others, but came to change his opinion of him over time, starting with a visit to Bakker’s Heritage USA campus.

“They had a man who was teaching people to speak tongues,” said Whitfield. “It was a con like everything else.”

The resulting fallout of the scandals led to Bakker being sentenced to prison, but he has since been released, and is now back in front of the cameras.

Authorities in Missouri went after Bakker because of the claims made about the “Silver Solution”, which he offered to those who contributed to his ministry.

For Whitfield, though, there’s a lot of deja vu.

“I’m surprised,” Whitfield said. “He was burned and burned badly, and subject to national ridicule. The fact that he would do it again, surprises me.”

As part of the settlement with authorities in Missouri, Bakker does not admit to any wrongdoing, but must pay a judgement of $156,000, and can’t sell “Silver Solution” again as a cure for anything.

A similar lawsuit is pending in Arkansas.