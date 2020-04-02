Telehealth encouraged to support care of toddlers, children

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The spread of COVID-19 has people turning to telehealth in order to see their doctors, but what if you’re a parent with a question about your toddler who just can’t seem to sit still for the virtual visit?

“A lot of our assessment of a child, is that little love muffin jumping all over the table asking for a hug or is that little sweetheart laying in moms arms a little listless, that face time allows physicians a great deal of knowledge,” said Dr. Patty Grinton.

In an effort to follow health guidelines, COVID-19 has pushed more patients online instead of in person, including children.

“We can assess somewhat of a respiratory status, we look at how fast the child is breathing, whether their ribs are going in or if they’re using abdominal musculature,” Grinton said.

Whether checking for symptoms of coronavirus or any other illness a child might have, doctors at Atrium Health are encouraging virtual first.



“We like to say in telemedicine, virtual first, if we identify a child that needs more emergent care we do warm transfers and the physician receiving the child will know the whole history behind that child,” Dr. Grinton said.

The telehealth department at Atrium has double in size amid the coronavirus out break and the hours have been extended. Doctors say the most important component is to be able to continue to care for their smallest patients and their families

“A lot of people are worried,” said Dr. Ashley Chadha with Levine Children’s Hospital. “In crisis you really see people’s true colors and during this crisis you had people from all different departments at Atrium Health working together to preserve relationships with patients.”

Doctors say the best part about telehealth is that its available with the click of a button and instantly your doctor is in your living room while a child is still safe inside their own home.