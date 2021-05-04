Teens begin getting COVID-19 vaccines after FDA gives Pfizer authorization for ages 16+

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Kids as young as 12 years old could soon be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. The FDA is expected to authorize Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for young teens by next week.

FOX 46 spoke with teens who were getting the shots Tuesday. Both said they were doing it for their jobs.

They’re in the food delivery industry and one of them says a friend helped sell him on the shot because he was a little nervous at first.

“I’m scared of needles a little bit, but I thought it was safe to do,” said 18-year-old Hunter Allen.

Allen is a college student and a Door Dash delivery driver. He just got his second dose of the vaccine.

“I meet a lot of people and I have to hand over food, so I just see a lot of people,” he said. “I think it would be safe.”

Allen’s friend, 19-year-old Mac Stephens is also a food delivery driver, but he didn’t just get his shot for that reason.

“My dad is 65 and my mom is 55 and I didn’t want to hurt them in any way, so I took it.” Stephens said.

Right now, the Pfizer vaccine is only authorized for ages 16 and up, but by next week, the FDA is expected to green light the vaccine for ages 12 and up.

“If it’s going to make the world a better place, sense of a normal lifestyle, then I’d rather everybody be safe,” said Daryl Brown.

Brown has two 12-year-olds and a 15-year-old and he says he’ll probably get the vaccine for those kids. Part of the reason is that he wants to get them away from remote learning and back in the classroom.

“I guess it would make a difference with them going to school if they had the vaccine, I’d be more comfortable,” Brown said.

One Novant Health doctor tells FOX 46 that his youngest child is 17 and has received the vaccine. He says no steps were skipped in the Pfizer study for adults or teens.

“Listen, no manufacturer of a vaccine wants to put out an unsafe vaccine to children. It would potentially bankrupt a company to become the company that injured or harmed children,” he said. “That’s not a good look for industry, so they care very much about safety.”

That Novant Health doctor says it’s a possibility down the road that schools could require the COVID-19 vaccine, just like how your kids get all other vaccines before they start school.