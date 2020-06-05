Teen who fell through unsecured grate during Uptown protest still severely injured, father says

A teenager is recovering after falling 25 feet through a steel grate while protesting in Uptown. The scary scene unfolded in the middle of an already chaotic protest.

In the middle of a tense standoff between police and protesters, screams for help rang out in the night.

During the chaos police fired pepper balls before realizing what went wrong. FOX 46 cameras were just feet away when 18-year-old Francisco Burn of Mooresville fell through a grate.

It happened around 11:15 p.m. Saturday near the Omni Hotel in Uptown. Protesters yelled for others to stand back and avoid the grate as at least thirty firefighters wearing ballistic gear responded. The dramatic rescue was broadcast live on tv.

“He’s still severely injured,” Francisco’s father told FOX 46.

In an exclusive and brief interview the victim’s father says his son is home recovering, suffering three broken bones in his back.

“We’re very thankful for all the crew firefighters emergency medical police everybody that was there to help him get out of that hole,” he said. “I think the whole situation was very unfortunate.”

It’s unclear who owns the grate, which is now secured. Police say it was opened by protesters. It’s unclear how that was determined.

One construction consultant with more than fifty years experience who has seen pictures and video of the grate says it appears it was not properly secured.

“I don’t think it was the grating itself that was an issue it was whether the grating was attached that’s the issue. I don’t think the grating was attached at all or certainly no better than probably,” he said.

Burns’ family, meanwhile, is counting their blessings, knowing that the situation could have ended much worse.