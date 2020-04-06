17-year-old killed in north Charlotte accident, speed a factor

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A 17-year-old is dead and two others are seriously injured following a single-vehicle wreck Monday morning.

Around 1 a.m. Monday, April 6, officers responded to reports of a single-car accident near 3700 Sage Avenue in north Charlotte.

The car, with three passengers, had struck a tree. The driver of the car, 17-year-old Miracle Lewis, was pronounced dead at the scene. The other two passengers, 17-year-old Alia Coker and 16-year-old Jon’na Belin, sustained serious injuries.

An initial investigation revealed the car was speeding around a curve and went off the road. A dark grey Audi may have been involved in the wreck, the police report indicated.

This remains an active and open investigation.