Teen arrested after Myrtle Beach police said she kicked an officer

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police arrested a 19-year-old woman after police said she kicked a police officer while refusing to get out of a car during a traffic stop.

Tori Nicole Anderson was booked into the Myrtle Beach Jail on Monday and charged with resisting/assaulting, beating or wounding a police officer. She has not been given bond, as of Monday afternoon.

Anderson and two other people were asked to get out of a vehicle during a traffic stop on Thursday on the 900 block of North Ocean Boulevard, according to an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Anderson refused to get out of the car, leaned back across the seats and kicked a police officer in the chest hard enough to knock them backwards.

She was then physically removed from the vehicle and handcuffed.