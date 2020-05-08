Teachers Getting Results: Mr. Jerald Lowe

This week’s teacher’s getting results is extra special because its Teacher Appreciation Week. Jerald Lowe keeps his student engaged, even outside of the classroom.

Students at the Northwest School of the Arts love playing their instruments, and their band director, Mr. Lowe. He’s continuing to help his student grow through Zoom classes. That’s why he’s this week’s Teacher Getting Results.

The students in Lowe’s band classes never miss a beat and neither does he.

“He has such a good rapport with the kids,” parent Jessica Shivers said.

Lowe has been moving students through music for 42 years now.

“He has been absolutely fantastic since we started he puts extra attention in to students and parents included,” said Shivers.

Even during the coronavirus pandemic, he’s putting his precious students first.

“It hurts not being with them but at least I can connect one-on-one with the tutorials. With the classes, we do the best we can, and I still think we are making a difference, I really do,” Lowe said.

During this pandemic he makes sure to reach out to each student doing one on one lessons and normal class time so he makes himself available. Zoom sessions have become a life line for Lowe.

We want to do what we can in a creative way and still get them to participate and while it’s certainly not the same as face to face, in person contact. Teachers like Lowe are doing the best they can with the resources they have.

“We are all coping doing the best we can,” he said. “It’s hard, I won’t lie not having them right there right at my side or within reach in the classroom that’s hard because I can’t hear them all play together.”

He looks forward to the day where his classroom can once again be taken over by the tunes of these young musicians.

“I’m still teaching and have a job to do and I still have to keep them learning and stay engaged and for the most part they are,” Lowe said. “That’s the hardest thing of all not being with them, it’s really hard.”