Local teacher still educating while battling cancer gets shout out from Ellen

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 recognizes teachers getting results and two weeks ago, FOX 46 introduced you to an educator battling stage four cancer, yet still teaching from his hospital room.

He’s battling a life-threatening illness, while still managing to make the learning of his students a priority.

Wil Loesel can best be described as selfless, humble and a man who puts others first.

FOX 46 even has videos of the Albemarle Middle School teacher educating his students not from the comfort of his home, but from his hospital room.

The 8th grade math teacher’s story has spread far and wide.

“I don’t feel I deserve any of it. I’m just doing my job, but it’s been pretty amazing.”

Wil has Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but that doesn’t keep him from doing virtual check-ins and lesson plans with his students weekly.

“I have so much respect for the profession,” said Loesel. “I’m proud to be a teacher.”

Since our story first aired, Wil has been nationally recognized. He received a shout out on The Ellen Show last week, where she also gifted him with $25,000 to help with medical bills.

“It was amazing,” Loesel said. “I am such a huge Ellen fan. I was like ‘holy cow!’ Her gift was so generous and it will help a lot, but also just the fact that Ellen took the time on her show to acknowledge anything I am doing.”

Wil just finished his second cycle of treatment, which requires 96 straight hours of chemo a week. He will undergo six cycles.

“I asked my supervisor to help me out and post some assignments earlier this week because I just physically wasn’t able to do it,” he said. “They’ve all been so great and offered to help me.”

The father of two is also a graduate of UNC Charlotte. The university is now proudly dedicating a $2,500 student award in his honor.

“And when I found out UNCC was going to give an award in my name to another non-traditional student, especially since it will be a special education student, that was so meaningful to me. It was as meaningful as anything that has happened. That was so special.”

Being away from his kids has been so difficult, but it’s all the kind words from an unbelievable support system that continues to keep him feeling positive, hopeful and optimistic.

“Everybody who has reached out and sent a note or comment– I appreciate it so much,” said Loesel. “And I feel so lucky to have so much support. Most people don’t have that — and all I can say is– it means the world to everyone who has reached out, thank you.”

Wil didn’t want to mention that his cousin’s launched a go fund me page, but they sent FOX 46 the link. If you’d like to donate, you can by clicking here.