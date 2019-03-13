Skip to content
Teachers Getting Results
Independence High School teacher continues working with students, considers virtual prom
Video
Teachers Getting Results: Local elementary school teacher encourages students to social distance through song
Video
Rock Hill teen charged with deliberately coughing on officers
Don’t fall for it: Stimulus check phone scams on the rise
Video
Local chorus teacher continues musical education online
Video
More Teachers Getting Results Headlines
Charlotte elementary school “angel” starts food pantry for hungry students
Video
Teachers Getting Results: Mr. Brandon Sanders brings music to student’s ears
Video
Teachers Getting Results: Mr. Robert Carrington
Video
Teachers Getting Results: Ms. Heather Boyer
Video
Teachers Getting Results: Heather Boyer of Rock Rest Elementary
Video
Teachers Getting Results: Ms. Jennifer Lunsford helps in and out of the classroom
Video
Teachers Getting Results: Elementary teacher brings love of music to students
Video
South-Point High teacher named ‘Teacher Getting Results’
Video
Teachers Getting Results: Torrence Creek Elementary teacher uses music to make an impact
Video
Teachers Getting Results: Marshville Elementary spreads kindness, teaches life lessons
Video