Teachers Getting Results: Mr. Wil Loesel continues educating students while battling stage 4 cancer

FOX 46 recognizes teachers getting results.

One eighth grade math teacher is making sure his students are okay during this pandemic while battling stage four cancer.

“It’s hard to get down when so many people are wishing you well,” said Albemarle Road Middle School Teacher Wil Loesel.

The coronavirus has impacted us all, causing quite a disruption to our daily lives. For Albemarle Road Middle School Teacher Wil Loesel, there’s now another battle to add to the mix right now.

“I got diagnosed a week after school closed,” he said.

The eighth-grade math teacher is battling stage four cancer. He has Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma, but he’s not letting that keep him from his virtual classroom.

“Interesting thing is, I wouldn’t be able to keep teaching if not for the pandemic,” Loesel said. “Because I can’t be in the classroom a lot.”

As he undergoes aggressive treatments, which includes 96 straight hours of chemo a week, he still continues to make time for his students.

“During the week, I do video check-ins with the kids,” he said. “I answer questions and go through assignments get feedback.”

Whether in the hospital or in his home, he wants to be there to help get results for his kids.

“Being there and communicating with them every week,” he said. “I post a lot on google classroom to find out where their emotional state is.”

There’s no doubt his students are lucky to have a teacher like him– but he says he feels like the lucky one.

“I get to see their faces and emotions,” he said. “When I do chemo, I’m in the hospital for four days in a row– so getting on and getting to talk to the kids a few hours and do check-ins has been great. I feel lucky.”

He hopes by the time school reopens, he’ll be able to stand by his students– greeting them with his big, contagious smile.

“My goal is to be there the first day and start on a strong footing with everyone.”