Teachers Getting Results: Mr. Eugene Diggs

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- FOX 46 recognizes teachers getting results and this week, we received a nomination from a parent saying “Eugene Diggs is the band director at Hopewell High School and he’s been going above and beyond to keep up with the kids and keep them engaged and hopeful.”

We caught up with him via Zoom as this week’s Teacher Getting Results.

Hopewell High School Band Director Eugene Diggs says he’s missing the sights and sounds of his school the most right now.

“There’s a certain smell to band and I just miss the smell of band and seeing all my kids, so I can’t wait to get back again,” he said.

Diggs has been a teacher for more than ten years and his hard work obviously doesn’t go unnoticed. Parents are praising the work he’s doing during this pandemic.

“We don’t do it for the recognition or money we do it for the kids so it just shows me I’m doing the right thing and going the right direction,” Diggs said.

He has been meeting up with his students weekly via Zoom. He breaks them up in sections to check on them.

“It’s about 100 kids, so it’s harder to talk to 100 kids on zoom then ten or so at a time so we check in with each other every week,” said Diggs. “We don’t try to play we check on each other and I make sure they’re ok because they’re so used to seeing each other so much it’s been a big kind of shock to them.”

His main concern right now is the mental state of his students.

“I don’t try to conduct the kids, but we talk about how our weeks are going and what we miss about school and what we are looking forward to next year and it gives me a chance to see where the kids are mentally.”

The pandemic has pushed the band playing back and it’s interfered with Spring training as well as some overnight trips.

“We are going to the Sugar Bowl next year and we were hoping to raise money for that, but everything is on hold so that’s the biggest thing.”

But, he says he looks forward to the day where the band will once again play and he will be at the forefront, leading them and cheering them on.

“We spend a lot of time together and our band is a big family, so it’s those interactions and those kids coming in during lunch and seeing them in the hall, just those face-to-face interactions, that’s the part I really, really miss.”