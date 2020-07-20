Taylorsville man charged with first-degree statutory rape of a minor

Shawn Beau Croteau, 41, of Taylorsville (Alexander County Sheriff’s Office)

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A Taylorsville man is facing multiple charges after deputies said he sexually assaulted a minor.

On Sunday, July 19, deputies with the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office were called to a location in reference to a reported assault involving a minor.

Following an investigation, deputies arrested Shawn Beau Croteau, 41, of Taylorsville. He has been charged with four counts of first-degree statutory rape and four counts of indecent liberties with a minor. His bond has been set at $1.5 million secured.

Croteau is scheduled for his first court appearance on Monday, July 20.

