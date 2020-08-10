Taste of Charlotte Festival canceled

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – After being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Taste of Charlotte Festival has officially been canceled for this year.

Organizers said the festival and the Race to the Taste 5K have both been pushed back to June 11-13, 2021 due to the current Government Regulations surrounding COVID-19.

“We know many local and regional guests are disappointed that the 2020 festival cannot occur, but we are excited and look forward to the 2021 festival. The Taste of Charlotte Festival, NC’s Largest Annual Food Festival, is now accepting applications for all Restaurants or Businesses interested in participating in the 2021 event,” organizers announced on Facebook.

Restaurants and Sponsors need support throughout the year and can be found by clicking here.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android