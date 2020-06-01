Target set to close some stores amid George Floyd protests

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WHTM) – Target is temporarily closing dozens of its stores in the United States as protests continue to erupt across the country.

Included are 71 stores in Minnesota, 49 in California and 12 stores in New York.

In a statement released Saturday, the company says its focus is on employee safety and helping communities heal.

Target says the workers impacted by the closures will still be paid for their scheduled hours.

The Minnesota-based company is also helping its local community. Target says it will provide essentials to people living in areas of Minneapolis and St. Paul where the protests caused the most damage.

Looters ransacked a Target in Minneapolis and an Atlanta location was also damaged by demonstrators.