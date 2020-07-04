Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: BACHI

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A two-year-old restaurant is a neighborhood favorite, located right off Mallard Creek Church Road.

BACHI was founded by brothers Basilio, Levi and Leslie Pahang, along with Carlito Pahang Jr., they specialize in Japanese and Filipino dishes, with a selection of vegan options, too.

The brothers have a combined 50 years experience as hibachi and sushi chefs, and since it’s all about family here, they serve some of their beloved Filipino recipes that Mama Pahang has been making for decades.