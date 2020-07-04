Breaking News
TRAGIC CRASH LEAVES 5 DEAD, 4 INJURED ON I-485

Tara’s Neighborhood FORKast: BACHI

News
Posted: / Updated:
Few Clouds

Charlotte

78°F Few Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Statesville

75°F Overcast Feels like 75°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Belmont

78°F Few Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Concord

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
68°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Few Clouds

Charlotte

78°F Few Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
71°F A few passing clouds. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph WSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Fort Mill

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
69°F A few passing clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Rock Hill

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
70°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Boone

68°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
62°F Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
0 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A two-year-old restaurant is a neighborhood favorite, located right off Mallard Creek Church Road.

BACHI was founded by brothers Basilio, Levi and Leslie Pahang, along with Carlito Pahang Jr., they specialize in Japanese and Filipino dishes, with a selection of vegan options, too.

The brothers have a combined 50 years experience as hibachi and sushi chefs, and since it’s all about family here, they serve some of their beloved Filipino recipes that Mama Pahang has been making for decades.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Follow our FOX 46 Weather Team on Twitter

Trending Stories

More Viral