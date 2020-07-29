‘Take a Walk in our Socks.’ | Huntersville organizations aim to stomp out racism

Mosaic Book Club and BLUE HEEL Custom Socks are collaborating to provide a safe space, virtually, for open discussions about race relations in the US.

Mosaic Book Club and BLUE HEEL Custom Socks are collaborating to provide a safe space, virtually, for open discussions about race relations in the United States.

The two organizations are hosting online talks, where individuals can share their personal experiences with racism, or listen to the experiences of others. The individuals then use those stories to formulate a sock design representative of the group’s collective experience.

The book club and sock company are calling the online experience, “Take a Walk in our Socks.”

Those interested in signing up can reserve a spot individually, or as a group, by clicking here or by calling 844-BLUE-HEEL.

Each session takes about one hour and the virtual event allows up to 10 people to participate. The sessions are free to attend and participants are gifted a pair of the socks they create during the online workshop.

Venitra White-Dean is a member of the Mosaic Book Club. The book club’s mission is to bring together a diverse group of female readers to discuss literature from a various pool of authors.

Following the murder of George Floyd, the book club started using their peer group to dive into deep discussions about race relations and racism in America.

“During the workshop, you get to express your concerns and they can give you encouragement. It’s an open, honest forum where everyone contributes to the conversation. And there may be some times that you may feel uncomfortable, or you may be challenged, or you may be forced outside of your box, and that’s good,” White-Dean said. “There are some things we’ve learned in society, that need to be unlearned. I’m hoping with these sock events that we will continue to make a change and have a chance to release and heal.”

This led the book club to partner with BLUE HEEL. The sock company creates personalized socks for customers. The virtually based business navigates their clients, step-by-step, through an interactive, specialized sock design process.

CEO/Founder, Chris Kline, is happy to gift socks to those participating in the “Take a Walk in our Socks,” events in hopes that it will lead to social change.

“We look at this as a continuous investment back in the community and we are committed do during that. This adds to the collective good and that’s all we ever wanted to do as a company anyways is have an impact on the community that’s ongoing and continuous and this is a chance to do that,” Kline said.