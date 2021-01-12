Suspicious packages at Rowan County Health Department prompts evacuations, street closures

SALISBURY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Authorities are investigating after a man left two suspicious packages at the Rowan County Health Department on Tuesday.

Officers are on scene at the Rowan County Health Department located at 1811 E Innes Street in Salisbury. They have two suspicious packages that reportedly were dropped off at the location.

It was reported that a well-dressed black male entered the Health Department carrying two packages. He told staff that they were important and valuable packages and he has to leave them there. He sat the packages down then took off running through the parking lot, police said.

Officers have evacuated the building and the parking lot. Both Faith Road and Innes Street have been shut down from Avalon Drive to Jake Alexander Blvd, Salisbury Police said.

The Cabarrus County Bomb Squad is in route and will be assisting with the call.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

