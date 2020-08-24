Suspended Iredell-Statesville math teacher charged with taking ‘indecent liberties with a student’

STATESVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Elizabeth Lee Wright, a 30-year-old math teacher in Statesville, was charged with a felony for taking indecent liberties with a student by a teacher, according to the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office.

Iredell-Statesville Schools announced last week that Wright was suspended with pay while she was investigated by the Sheriff’s Office. Wright is a math teacher at the Agriculture and Science Early College located on the North Iredell High School campus.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said a parent had discovered a conversation between Wright and her child on social media.

A Special Victims Unit detective reviewed the report, interviewed witnesses, executed search warrants and gathered information about the case.

Wright was arrested on Friday. Her bond was set at $3,000.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office at 704-878-3180.