Suspected drunk driver accused of crashing into gravestones at veterans cemetery on Memorial Day

DENVER (KDVR) — A woman was arrested after her car crashed into multiple headstones at a veterans cemetery in Denver on Memorial Day, police said.

The Denver Police Department said the suspected driver was a woman who also sideswiped two parked vehicles at Fort Logan National Cemetery.

Police believe alcohol or another intoxicant was a factor in the crash.

Douglas County Commissioner Lora Thomas was visiting her father’s gravesite when she saw a car among the headstones.

“Traffic jam going to Dad’s grave at Ft Logan,” she tweeted. “There’s a car in between headstones. Saw an officer cuff a woman and walk her away. Hope no one got hurt.”

She posted images of a damaged red car with headstones knocked down nearby.

The suspected driver remained at the cemetery until police arrived. No further information has been released on possible charges against the driver.