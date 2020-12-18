Suspected child sex trafficking victim from North Carolina rescued from NYC residence

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – A child missing from Johnston County was found at a New York City residence on Monday, along with other suspected victims of sex trafficking, according to the U.S. Marshals Service.

The child had been missing from Johnston County since Oct. 12.

The Johnston County Sheriff’s Office contacted the U.S. Marshals Service on Nov. 10 for help locating the child who was believed to be a victim of child sex trafficking.

A joint investigation by the sheriff’s office and U.S. Marshals led them to a residence in the Bronx.

On Monday, several law enforcement units located and rescued the child from the home.

“During a search of the residence, several additional suspected victims of sex trafficking were identified. HSI New York is currently conducting a criminal investigation into alleged violations of child sex trafficking and pornography federal statutes,” the U.S. Marshals Service said.

The child missing from Johnston County was handed over to the New York City Administration for Children’s Services.

“This is another great example of local and federal law enforcement partnering together for the benefit of our community,” said Steve Bizzell, Sheriff of the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office.

The following agencies took part in the investigation:

Johnston County Sheriff’s Office

Homeland Security Investigations

USMS Sex Offender Investigations Branch

USMS Missing Child Unit

USMS Carolinas Regional Fugitive Task Force

USMS New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force

National Center for Missing and Exploited Children

New York City Police Department

New York City Administration for Children’s Services

