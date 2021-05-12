Suspect in weekend shooting turns self in to CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A man wanted in connection to a weekend shooting in Charlotte has turned himself in.

Michael Roach, 41, has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and was considered an armed and dangerous suspect following the shooting.

Detectives say they were called to the 3500 block of Kentucky Avenue around 1:50 a.m.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

When they arrived, officers found a suspect armed with a rifle standing near the victim. The suspect fled on foot into a nearby residence. Officers moved the victim to a safe location so she could be treated for a serious, but non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to the hospital by CMPD while SWAT responded to assist with a search for the suspect, Roach, who was determined to have fled the area.



After turning himself in, Roach was taken to the Mecklenburg County Jail.