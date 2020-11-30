Rock Hill police arrest suspect in sports bar shooting that injured 5

ROCK HILL, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The suspect in a shooting at a Rock Hill sports bar that injured five people has been arrested, according to police.

Around 12:30 a.m. on Oct. 17, Rock Hill Police responded to Jameson’s Lounge at 524 North Anderson Road for a shooting after a nearby officer reported hearing multiple shots fired.

As officers arrived at the scene, several people were fleeing the parking lot. Officers found one victim inside of a car and were told that there were more victims who were hit that had already left the scene.

Several officers went to area hospitals to locate the other victims while others stayed at the scene to investigate.

Following an investigation, it was determined that four men, ages 35, 34, 29, 23, and one 25-year-old woman all sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the gunfire. One male victim was taken to CMC while the other victims were all taken to PMC treatment.

Detectives say at least 30 rounds were fired during the shooting. Sameal Raeqwon Johnson, 23, was identified as a suspect and five warrants were issued on him for attempted murder and one warrant for possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Johnson was found and arrested on Monday, Nov. 30. He is currently being held at the Rock Hill Police Department Jail. Bond was denied for the suspect.

If anyone has additional information about the shooting they are asked to call 803-329-7293.

