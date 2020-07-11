Suspect in I-485 crash that killed 5 was reportedly drunk, driving at 120 mph with revoked license

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- Court documents reveal the driver officers say caused that crash along I-485 that left five people dead never should have been behind the wheel in the first place.

Troopers say the suspected drunk driver, Dakeia Charles, was going 120 mph on I-485 when his car caused a wreck with three other cars killing five people. Charles is now facing a long list of charges in connection to the horrific crash.

“You’re going to affect someone’s life driving careless and reckless,” State Trooper Ray Pierce said. “It’s going to cause catastrophic events.”

Charles was arrested and racked up a long list of charges including five second degree murder charges, assault with a deadly weapon, and driving while intoxicated.

FOX 46 investigated and found court records which show Charles was convicted of DWI back in 2017 and because of that his license was revoked, which means he wasn’t supposed to be out driving.

“Being angry at him is not going to help me he’s not going to feel my anger it would only hurt me to hold my anger, so I’m not going to hurt myself with that,” Lynn Sherill told FOX 46 just days after the crash happened.

Sherrill and her grandson lost their entire family in that crash. Matthew and Andrea Bbester and their daughters, Elizabeth known as ‘Sissy’ and Violet were all killed.

Mark Barlaan was also killed in the crash last Friday night. The very next morning, Trooper Adolfo Lopez-Alcedo was seriously injured when he was investigating the crash from Friday.

The highway patrol says a car hit Lopez-Alcedo’s patrol car and then the trooper’s own patrol car slammed into him. He suffered a severe brain injury and remains in the ICU, according to the highway patrol.

Troy Edmiston was arrested and charged with a felony in the crash involving the trooper. Highway patrol was devastated, saying the deadly crash last Friday could have been prevented.

“This is the first one in a long time that I can tell you this many fatalities out of one family, it’s definitely a tragic scene,” Trooper Pierce said.

Because of that deadly crash last Friday, troopers are starting a new enforcement team, there will be five Mecklenburg County sheriff’s deputies and five troopers assigned to I-485. They will be focused on tracking down speeders and drunk drivers.