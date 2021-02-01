Suspect in custody after standoff at NC home, shots fired; Woman rescued

RURAL HALL, N.C. — A man was barricaded at a home in Rural Hall after shots were fired, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

The suspect, who has not been identified, was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office confirmed.

At about 7:37 a.m., a 911 call came in and the caller quickly hung up.

Deputies responded to the home on Tobaccoville Road, between Bethania-Rural hall and Westinghouse Road.

As investigators arrived, shots were fired.

A deputy was able to protect a woman and get her to safety.

The suspect then barricaded himself in the home.

The sheriff’s office says it activated Crisis Negotiators and the SWAT Team.

Deputies evacuated neighbors.

There is no danger to the general public, according to the sheriff’s office.