Suspect in custody after domestic violence call led to shots fired, standoff with police in Steele Creek

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A domestic violence call turned into a dangerous shooting situation at an apartment complex in Steele Creek.

We don’t know the circumstances yet surrounding this domestic violence call, but whatever the reason, it led to a massive response and left people in a lot of fear.

The sight of dozens of police cruisers and SWAT on standby had some people in the normally-quiet southwest Charlotte neighborhood on edge.

It was just before 2 p.m. when police were called to the scene and it dominated the afternoon for many that live here.

CMPD says a man started shooting at them as they were trying to figure out what was going on. That man is now in custody.

FOX 46 spoke with some who saw and heard it all go down. They say they were stuck while police tried to get the situation under control.

“’Don’t be scared, we know you’re inside!’” those were the words coming from police, according to neighbor Payton Kruse.

Kruse lives near the Bexley Steelecroft Apartments and heard it all.

“It kind of freaked me out because I was next to it,” Kruse said.

Heather Damico is Payton’s mother, who was at work at the time the frantic calls were coming in and as police and SWAT converged on the complex. Damico says she was just trying to figure out how to reach her child.

“How do I get to her quickest, and to get a cop on the phone if you can,” Damico said. “And they did, they handled the situation amazingly.”

CMPD says the man was alone when he gave himself up after trying to hold off police for hours. Police tell FOX 46 that while that suspect did shoot at police, they did not fire back and no one was injured.

For those that live here, they’re comforted by that fact, though they still feel uneasy about what happened.

“I’ve never felt unsafe ever,” Damico said. “So it’s definitely shocking.”

No word on the man’s identity or the charges he could be facing.

FOX 46 reached out to CMPD for an update and we’ll let you know what we find out.