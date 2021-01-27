Suspect in custody after 23-year-old victim in Mount Holly hit-and-run dies

MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The 23-year-old victim in a Mount Holly hit-and-run has died and a suspect is now in custody, according to police.

Police say Devin Hunter Valentine died on Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Atrium Health in Charlotte.

Police say Valentine was walking near the intersection of West Charlotte Avenue and West Central Avenue in Mount Holly between 10:30 PM and 11 PM Jan. 22 when he was hit by a car and left for dead.

Another driver found Valentine and he was transported to the hospital where he was put on life support with severe brain damage and multiple other injuries.

The suspect in the crash has been identified as 81-year-old Hubert Joseph Lane by Mount Holly police and he was arrested Tuesday night. Lane’s car was also found and seized as evidence.

Lane has been charged with second-degree murder, felony hit-and-run, and reckless driving. He is currently being held in the Gaston County Jail on a $1 million bond.

Valentine’s family has set up a GoFundMe page if you would like to help.