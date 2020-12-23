Suspect identified in shooting of Kings Mountain police officer

KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The suspect who was involved in an exchange of gunfire with a Kings Mountain police officer has been identified as Antonio Cortez Anthony.

Anthony, 30, was approached by officer Frank Whittington Jr. on Saturday, near Downing Drive at a nearby country club when gunfires were exchanged, leaving both in the hospital with injuries.

Whittington underwent surgery and was in recovery as of Sunday, and Anthony remained hospitalized on Tuesday. The severities of Anthony’s injuries are still unknown.

The incident was the fourth officer-involved shooting in the Charlotte area in recent weeks with two resulting in fatalities of officers.

The SBI investigation remains ongoing.

