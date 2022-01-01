Suspect faces DWI, other charges after Durham officer’s car hit by pickup truck, police say

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – A Durham police K-9 officer and his patrol cruiser were struck by a suspected drunk driver late Wednesday night in Durham, a city spokesperson said.

K-9 officer B.K. Gardner was driving north on Guess Road at about 10:50 p.m. when a pickup truck pulled out from a stop sign in front of Gardner.

The driver of the pickup, identified as Byron Cinto-Lopez, then fled on foot from the vehicle.

Byron Cinto-Lopez

Choco, the officer’s K-9, was not in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Cinto-Lopez was later apprehended and arrested by Durham police and is facing six charges:

Driving while impaired,

felony hit-and-run,

no operator’s license,

aggravated felony serious injury by vehicle,

driving while license revoked for DWI and

failure to yield right of way.

Cinto-Lopez has been placed in the Durham County Jail under a $7,500 bond.

Gardner has been taken to a local hospital for non-life-threatening injuries but remains hospitalized.