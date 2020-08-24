2 Lincoln County deputies shot while serving warrant; suspect dead

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Two deputies were shot and the suspect killed following an officer-involved shooting Monday afternoon in Lincoln County, the sheriff’s office said.

The incident began around 12:15 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 at a residence located along Gaston Webbs Chapel Road. Deputies were called to the area for a physical domestic disturbance.

After clearing the call, Lincoln County deputies learned that the man involved in the reported domestic had four outstanding warrants.

Deputies returned to the residence to serve the warrants and said the wanted man retreated into a block building on the property. He then began firing a shotgun striking two officers and deputies returned fire killing the suspect, the sheriff’s office said.

One deputy was transported to Atrium Health – Main where he is being treated for shotgun pellets to the face. A second deputy was struck in the arm by shotgun pellets and was being treated at Atrium Health – Lincoln, the sheriff’s office said.

The name of the suspect is not being released pending notification of the next of kin. The North Carolina SBI is investigating the incident.

