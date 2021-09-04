Suspect crashes into vehicle, fires shot in Huntersville following domestic incident

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A shot was fired and a car crash occurred in Huntersville following a domestic incident that turned into road rage on Saturday afternoon.

Huntersville Police Department says the domestic incident began in Cornelius before the suspect, driving a Sedan, followed the victim in a BMW and rammed into the car on Statesville Road. A shot was fired but no injuries were reported.

Witnesses told Fox 46 that the two cars were heading southbound past Sam Furr Road, bumping into each other like bumper cars. The BMW then made a U-turn in an attempt to get away and the Sedan followed. That’s when the suspect rammed into the victim.







#UPDATE Tow truck just arrived on scene. Two lanes still blocked by this road rage incident on Statesville Ave. @HPDNC told me one person has been arrested. pic.twitter.com/SbpUcc0vR3 — Jami Nielsen (@JamiFOX46) September 4, 2021

The incident is still under investigation and more details will be provided when available.