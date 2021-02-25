Suspect charged after 1 killed in Catawba County hit-and-run

CATAWBA COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- One person was killed in a hit-and-run in Catawba County Wednesday evening, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, NC State Highway Patrol responde to a fatal hit and run collision in Catawba County on NC 16 at Mount Olive Church Road.

Deputies say a 2004 Ford pickup truck was traveling south on NC 16, attempted to turn left onto Mount Olive Church Road, failed to yield the right of way, and collided with a northbound 2000 Harley-Davidson Sportster. The truck immediately fled the scene following the crash.

The roadway was closed for hours while detectives conducted an investigation of the scene.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the motorcycle was being driven by Troy Michael Faust, 26. Officials say he died from his injuries at the scene.

Following an investigation, authorities determined that the Ford was being driven by 65-year-old Timothy Jay Roberts.

Roberts and the suspect vehicle were located at a residence several miles from the scene.

He was arrested and charged with driving while impaired, felony death by vehicle, and felony hit and run. A blood test is pending to see if the driver was under the influence of anything.

Roberts is being held at the Catawba County Detention Facility under a $5,000 bond.