Suspect arrested with 2 others after shots fired into car also charged in shooting that injured 11-year-old, 5-year-old

Jatarius Jones was arrested after police say he and two others shot at a car on Monday. He was later charged in connectinn to a shooting that left 2 children injured.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, police were called to the intersection of W. Sugar Creek Road and North Tryon Street for a report of shots fired into a vehicle.

Upon arrival, officers spoke with the victim, who told police someone fired shots at his car while he was in it. The victim described the suspect vehicle as a small red sedan.

Officers were able to locate the suspect vehicle involved in this incident near the 1700 block of Lasalle Street. As officers approached the car, the driver fled the area at a high rate of speed, and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit ended on Barringer Drive and Pressley Road, where 20-year-old Jatarius Jones, 20-year-old Dominique Daniels, and 22-year-old Niyha Durham were detained with the assistance of a K9 Unit.

Left to right: Dominique Daniels, Jatarius Jones, Niyha Durham

At the conclusion of their interviews, Jones, Daniels, and Durham were all transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Daniels was charged with discharging a weapon into occupied property, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony conspiracy.

Durham was charged with assault by pointing a gun at a person and felony conspiracy.

Jones was charged with assault by pointing a gun at a person, possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and felony conspiracy in connection to the

From information and evidence gathered during the investigation, detectives determined that Jones was the suspect in the shooting that occurred in the 3200 block of Amity Pointe Road that left an 11-year-old and a 5-year-old injured earlier that afternoon.

Police say the children were playing on their balcony around 5:45 p.m. when shots were fired toward them. Luckily, the 5-year-old was only grazed, but the 11-year-old was rushed to the hospital with life-threatening injures. Detectives also say shots hit two of the apartments in the building.

Additional warrants were obtained on Jones for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Those warrants were served while he was still in custody from the previous charges. Jones has been arrested nine times.

Detectives are still actively investigating to determine if these suspects are involved in any additional cases. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.

