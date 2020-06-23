Suspect arrested in southeast Charlotte murder

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A suspect has been arrested in the murder of a woman in southeast Charlotte.

CMPD says Dashae McCain, 22, has been charged with murder. McCain is accused of shooting and killing Aviana Carter, also 22, Monday morning.

Officers were called to the 5300 block of Montague Street around 11 a.m. on June 22 where they found Carter with a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital by Medic where she was later pronounced dead.

POLICE: WOMAN SHOT AND KILLED IN SOUTHEAST CHARLOTTE

Following an investigation, detectives determined McCain was a suspect in the case. She was taken to CMPD headquarters where she was interviewed and subsequently taken into custody.

McCain is being held at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center. The motive for the killing has not been released. P

Police say the investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with additonal information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak to the lead investigator, Detective Barnett, or another homicide unit detective.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android