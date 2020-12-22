Suspect arrested in shooting that seriously injured Albemarle man

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is now in custody in connection to a shooting that left another man in critical condition after being shot in the head Sunday, police said.

Bryan S. Thomas, 38, was arrested for the outstanding warrant of attempted first-degree murder after police found the victim in a stopped vehicle at a stop sign on S. Morrow Avenue.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

Thomas was transported to the Stanly County Jail where he received a $500,000 secured bond for his release and will have his first scheduled court appearance on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 9 a.m.

If anyone has any additional information about this incident, they are asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500 or leave an anonymous tip on the Tipline at 704-984-9511.

Latest headlines from FOX 46