Suspect arrested in shooting that seriously injured Albemarle man

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – A man is now in custody in connection to a shooting that left another man in critical condition after being shot in the head Sunday, police said.
Bryan S. Thomas, 38, was arrested for the outstanding warrant of attempted first-degree murder after police found the victim in a stopped vehicle at a stop sign on S. Morrow Avenue.
Thomas was transported to the Stanly County Jail where he received a $500,000 secured bond for his release and will have his first scheduled court appearance on Wednesday, Dec. 23, at 9 a.m.
If anyone has any additional information about this incident, they are asked to call the Albemarle Police Department at 704-984-9500 or leave an anonymous tip on the Tipline at 704-984-9511.
Latest headlines from FOX 46
- Novant: Hospitals brace for holiday surge, average positivity rate 15-20 percent
- SC DHEC reports more than 2,000 new coronavirus cases, 15 additional deaths Tuesday
- Police kept South Carolina man naked in yard while looking for teens
- Can employers make COVID-19 vaccination mandatory?
- White House: New coronavirus strain could come to US