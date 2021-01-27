Suspect arrested in northeast Charlotte shooting that killed 1, injured another

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection to a Tuesday night homicide in north Charlotte.

Police say Jawonn Mcllwain, 22, was taken into custody for the death of Jyasin Kasion Dearmon, 20.

Around 9 p.m. Tuesday night, CMPD officers were called to the 900 block of Sugar Creek Road where two victims were found with gunshot wounds inside of an apartment complex.

Dearmon was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim had non-life threatening injuries.

McIlwain was stopped while driving a vehicle of interest around 3 a.m. Wednesday morning. He was placed under arrest for carrying a concealed weapon.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE! Download for iOS or Android

He was then taken to the Law Enforcement Center, where he was interviewed by homicide detectives and additionally charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and murder.

Mcllwain is being held at the Mecklenburg County’s Sheriff Department.