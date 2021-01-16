Suspect arrested in Friday downtown Hickory store break-ins

HICKORY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – Hickory police have arrested a man wanted for multiple breaking entering cases that occurred in downtown Hickory on Friday night.

Chad McDaniel Byrd, 44, was found and taken into custody after he allegedly broke into Taste Full of Beans Coffee House, Professional Cleaners and Brahma Graphx in downtown Hickory between 8 p.m. and 10 p.m. Friday.

Byrd has been charged with seven counts of breaking entering, two counts of larceny after breaking and entering, four counts of injury to personal property, one count of felony possession of cocaine and once count of misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.

Byrd is being held at Catawba County Detention Facility and has a $150,000 secured bond. Police are still continuing to investigate other breaking and entering cases and additional charges that might have occurred.