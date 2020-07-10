Suspect accused of shooting man in the abdomen, arm in Union County

Brandon Scott Bumgardner is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. (Union County Sheriff’s Office)

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) – The Union County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for shooting another man multiple times in the abdomen and arm Wednesday night.

The shooting happened around 10:40 p.m. Wednesday, July 8 in the 10000 block of Royal Colony Drive in The Reserve neighborhood.

As deputies got to the scene, they located a man in his 40s suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Atrium Main for non-life-threatening injuries.

Brandon Scott Bumgardner is wanted for assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. Detectives determined that the victim and Bumgardner were acquaintances and Bumgardner, along with others, had been staying at the victim’s house for a period of time.

The victim has reportedly told Bumgardner he needed to find another place to stay.

Just before the shooting, Bumgardner returned to the victim’s home and confronted the victim outside where the shooting happened, the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone with information on Bumgardner’s whereabouts is asked to call the Union County Sheriff’s Office at 704-283-3789 or Union County Crime Stoppers at 704-283-5600.