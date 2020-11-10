Survey concerning Black Lives Matter Plaza not representative of Charlotte population

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)- The results of the Black Lives Matter Plaza revealed that more residents should have been surveyed.

Since its establishment in June, the Black Lives Matter Plaza has been used as a place to find peace, educate the community on black culture, and a mutual place to protest injustices in Charlotte and across the nation.

In a recent report by the City of Charlotte about the plaza, they examined the pros and cons of the project.

According to the U.S. Census, Charlotte held a population of 885,708 in 2010, but 10 years later, we know it’s grown since then.

The city says they surveyed 200 residents and business in June, and then moved the survey online and through social media platforms where more than 2,400 people participated.

However, when you look at the race and median income of the participants, it does not truly reflect the diverse Charlotte community.

Results show 67 percent of the survey was taken by white or Caucasian individuals, 13 percent Black or African American, and 17 percent decided not to reveal their race. These numbers are staggering, considering Charlotte was made up of 49 percent white and 39 percent Black people in 2010.

The survey also revealed, 75 percent of the participants made $100,000 in 2019, which is a $40,000 difference from Charlotte’s annual median income, nearly $60,000.

Participants were able to express how they felt about the mural, the street closure and what they want to see happen to pedestrian areas like the plaza.

You can view the full survey here.

