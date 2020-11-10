Supreme Court to hear arguments on Affordable Care Act Tuesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE)– The future of the affordable care act is in the hands of the Supreme Court.

On Tuesday, the nine justices will hear oral arguments in California v. Texas, a case to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

Republicans argue the legislation is unconstitutional in its current form, but democrats say removing the program right now during a pandemic would be a disaster.

Texas Democratic congressman Lloyd Doggett says the stakes will be higher than ever when the Supreme Court takes up the ACA on Tuesday.

“During this time, awful time, of COVID-19, of a pandemic, is about the worst time possible to be without access to a family physician and health insurance,” Doggett said.

Get breaking news alerts in the FOX46 News app. It’s FREE!

Download for iOS or Android

He says taking away health coverage during a health crisis would be devastating for the millions of Americans who rely on it.

“Those people who have been hospitalized, and sadly too many of them in our community, they come out of the hospital with some pretty big bills.”

Last month, Senate democrats grilled now Justice Amy Coney Barrett during her confirmation hearings about how she would rule and if pressure from the president-a critic of the ACA–would impact her decision.

“I have had no conversations with anyone in the White House about that case. I am not sure-to the extent that there is a suggestion that I have an agenda that I want to strike down peoples protections for preexisting conditions, that is just not true,” she said.

Once oral arguments are over, a decision is expected by the end of June.

It’s worth noting that this is the third time the ACA has been challenged in the high court, but this time, it will be heard before the most conservative panel of justices the court has seen in decades.

MORE FROM FOX 46 CHARLOTTE